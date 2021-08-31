Brent petrol murder: Man guilty of killing wife in arson attack
A man who set fire to his estranged wife after dousing her in petrol in her north-west London home has been found guilty of murder.
Damion Simmons, 45, killed Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in Brent in the early hours of 16 April 2020.
Simmons was also found guilty of arson with intent, but he was acquitted of voyeurism by setting up a spy camera while still living at the marital home.
He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 22 September.
Ms Keane-Simmons' family wept as the verdicts were returned in court.
Simmons had previously admitted charges of manslaughter and disclosing private and sexual photographs by posting a sexual image of his estranged wife on social media the evening before the fire.
