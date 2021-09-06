Rapper Wiley charged with east London assault and burglary
- Published
The rapper Wiley has been charged with assault and burglary after allegedly attacking a man at an east London flat.
The musician from Tower Hamlets, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is accused of causing the man a minor injury in Forest Gate on 28 August.
The 42-year-old will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court next week charged with assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.
The Met Police confirmed his arrest and subsequent charges earlier on Monday.
The force added that paramedics had not been needed to attend the scene of the alleged assault, on Romford Road.
