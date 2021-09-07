Richard Okorogheye death: Met Police officers investigated for misconduct
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating two Met Police officers over their conduct during the hunt for missing teenager Richard Okorogheye.
The 19-year-old went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on 22 March.
His body was found 20 miles away in Epping Forest, Essex, two weeks later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is investigating complaints about how officers handled reports Mr Okorogheye was missing.
Mr Okorogheye's mother, Evidence Joel, previously alleged police "did nothing" when her son's disappearance was first reported.
Mr Okorogheye left home without his medication but was not officially recorded as missing until 24 March, two days later.
The IOPC explained that the serving of misconduct notices did not mean that disciplinary proceedings would follow.
It is claimed that one officer failed to pass on the fact that Mr Okorogheye suffered from sickle cell anaemia to the missing persons team after being contacted by his GP.
Another is facing allegations that they failed to take the condition into account when assessing his risk level.
Ms Joel said: "This development in the IOPC investigation confirms what I have known all along - both Richard's GP and I were dismissed by numerous officers and staff at the Metropolitan Police."
Two members of Metropolitan Police civilian staff are already under investigation for alleged failures to pass on information relating to Mr Okorogheye's disappearance.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have served misconduct notices on two Metropolitan Police Service officers in connection with our investigation of complaints by Richard Okorogheye's mother about the way police handled reports that her son was missing.
"The serving of misconduct notices does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow."
The Met said previously that, as a matter of routine, a referral had been made to its Directorate of Professional Standards, as the 19-year-old had been reported missing by his family before his body was found.