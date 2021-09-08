Man charged with ex's father's murder three years after attack
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend's father, who died three years after he was attacked.
Daniel Benitez, 31, originally from Wandsworth, south London, is accused of killing John Davies, 56, who died on 1 April 2019, allegedly from injuries he suffered on 13 May 2016.
The defendant, who is in custody, was not present but was legally represented for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
A plea hearing was set for 24 November.
