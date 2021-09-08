Richmond Park: Dog owner sought by police after deer attack
- Published
Police are seeking the owner of a dog after a deer had to be put down after an attack in a London park.
The Met's Royal Parks Police unit put out an appeal on Twitter following the attack at 19:10 BST near to the Leg of Mutton Pond in Richmond Park.
The dog was described as a German or Belgian Shepherd cross with a short sandy coat. It had a black harness.
The fallow doe was located in long grass and was unable to move due to her injuries, police said.
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The owner of the dog is being urged to contact police.
Richmond Park is home to about 300 red deer and 300 fallow deer. Dogs are the biggest cause of deer deaths in London's royal parks.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.