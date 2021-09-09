Cressida Dick: Prime minister urged to replace Met Police commissioner
- Published
Critics of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick have signed a letter addressed to the prime minister urging for her to be replaced.
The open letter accuses her of "presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up".
It comes after media reports suggested Dame Cressida had been offered a two-year extension to her contract.
Since her appointment in 2017, she has been involved in a series of controversies.
The letter - signatories of which include Baroness Lawrence, mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who died in a racist attack in 1993, and Lady Brittan, whose home was raided when her late husband Lord Brittan was falsely accused of child abuse - said the commissioner should be "replaced by an appointee outside of London via a truly independent and transparent process".
She was the first woman to lead London's force since its inception in 1829 and is coming to the end of a five-year contract that is due to end in April next year.
Media reports have said Home Secretary Priti Patel, in consultation with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Downing Street, has asked her to stay for a further two years.
She resisted pressure on her to resign in March when the Met came under scrutiny over the handling of a vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard, the marketing executive murdered by former Met Police PC Wayne Couzens.
In June, a report on the unsolved 1987 murder of Daniel Morgan accused the force of institutional corruption and sparked denials from the Met's leadership.
It has faced ongoing accusations of racial bias in its use of stop and search powers and was hit with criticism over the security of Wembley stadium during the final of the Euro 2020 championships.
Since the start of the year, both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the home secretary have publicly backed Dame Cressida to remain in her role.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The appointment of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way."
The mayor of London and Met Police have declined to comment.