Leyton rave shooting: Police name 18-year-old victim
A man shot dead after going to an illegal rave has been named as Alex Ajanaku by police.
Scotland Yard said the 18-year-old was shot as he sat with friends on a bench on Beaumont Road, Leyton, shortly after 01.30 BST on 1 September.
The Met Police said that he was shot after most people had left the rave.
Police arrested a 43-year-old on suspicion of murder the next day in connection to the killing. The man has been bailed until later in the month.
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said: "This was a senseless attack on a young man who had the rest of his life ahead of him. My thoughts are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We believe Alex had been at an unlicensed music event on the Beaumont Estate on the evening of Tuesday, 31 August.
"We have a team of officers dedicated to finding those responsible and I would urge anyone who had information that could help the investigation to contact us immediately."