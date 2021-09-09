Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wins RIBA architecture prize
- Published
Tottenham Hotspur's 63,000-seat stadium has won a major architecture prize.
The stadium in north London, which hosted its first Premier League game in April 2019, is one of 54 winners of the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.
The awards recognise the UK's best new buildings and provide an insight into design and economic trends, according to RIBA.
The arena was praised as a "tour de force in stadium design".
Judges lauded it for "delivering an unparalleled experience for the multiple users of this collection of buildings" and praised its location.
They said: "Uniquely, it is located on a high street, helping to embed it in the local community."
The stadium cost £1bn to build and is the biggest club ground in London and second only to Manchester United's Old Trafford in the Premier League.
The viewing experience at the stadium has frequently drawn praise; fans who can afford front-row seats are never more than eight metres from the touchline.
In recognition of Spurs' past, there are heritage plaques, including one of the centre circle at Tottenham's former home of White Hart Lane, and pictures of the club's heroes lining the walls.
Christopher Lee, who designed the stadium, has previously described how he wanted it to be at the heart of the community.
And in sporting terms, Mr Lee said he had tried to create "the most incredible, atmospheric, intimidating seating bowl you can play amazing football in".
He said he wanted to create a "giant megaphone" to drive noise and songs and chanting, and that this ambition inspired the stadium's design.
The club played at White Hart Lane for 118 years before the ground was demolished in 2017.