Man admits Stamford Hill attack on pregnant woman
- Published
A man has admitted assaulting a pregnant woman in an unprovoked attack on a street in north London.
Keith Gowers, 59, followed his victim, who was six months pregnant, in Stamford Hill on the evening of 18 March.
CCTV shows Gowers placing a pillowcase over the head of the woman before repeatedly punching her.
At Thames Magistrates' Court, Gowers pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating.
The victim, in her 20s, was treated for minor injuries, the Met Police said.
Footage of the attack was widely shared after it was posted on social media by a Jewish neighbourhood watch group, Shomrim.
Varinder Hayre, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was an unprovoked and shocking attack on a woman who was six months pregnant at the time.
"It is fortunate that her unborn child suffered no serious harm.
"The victim had never encountered Keith Gowers before and was left incredibly shaken.
"The prosecution case included CCTV footage of the disturbing attack on the lone victim which clearly identified Gowers as the attacker. He also admitted to being the person caught on camera."