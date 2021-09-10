Newham stabbing: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in east London.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab wounds at an address in Ringlet Close, Canning Town, at about 03:40 BST.
He was pronounced dead just over half an hour later. Formal identification has not yet taken place.
Police arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder at the scene. She remains in custody.
