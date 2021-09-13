Stockwell shooting: Murder hunt launched after man killed
A murder inquiry has begun after a 27-year-old was shot dead in south London.
Paramedics and police were called to Ferrey Mews in Stockwell around 21:00 BST on Sunday where they found two people with gunshot wounds.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman, believed to be aged 29, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Another woman, believed to be aged 26, later went to a south London hospital with superficial injuries.
No arrests have been made and the victim's family has been informed.
