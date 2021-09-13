Preacher denies fraud over 'Covid protection' oil
- Published
A faith healer has denied fraud after allegedly selling £91 "plague protection kits", claiming they could shield people from Covid-19.
Bishop Climate Wiseman, 46, of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, London, is said to have sold a bottle of oil and some red yarn to followers.
Mr Wiseman allegedly marketed the mixture to "treat, prevent, protect against or cure" coronavirus.
He pleaded not guilty to fraud at Inner London Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Wiseman, also known as Dr Climate Wiseman and Climate Irungu, faces another two charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.
Prosecutors claimed he made "untrue and misleading" claims concerning the ability of an oil mixture marketed as "Divine Cleansing Oil" or as part of a "Divine Plague Prevention Kit" to "treat, prevent, protect against or cure" coronavirus.
Nargees Choudhary, defending, said her client was not an "anti-vaxxer" and had received two coronavirus vaccinations.
She said he was free to practise his religion and denied being "dishonest" or "acting in a deceitful way".
Mr Wiseman pumped his fist in the air as he left the building to cheers from around 50 supporters, dressed in red, who chanted: "We shall not, we shall not be moved."
During the hearing, they had blown whistles, while one member climbed on top of a phone box and led cries through a megaphone of "freedom" and "leave us alone".
Judge Benedict Kelleher released Mr Wiseman on unconditional bail ahead of his trial at the same court on 11 July 2022.