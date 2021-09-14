Stockwell shooting: Victim named as Chino Johnson
- Published
Police have named the victim shot dead on a south London street on Sunday.
Chino Johnson, 27, was found with gunshot wounds in Ferrey Mews, Stockwell, around 21:00 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non life-changing injuries after two suspects on a moped opened fire on a group of people socialising outside, police say.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information.
Police described the moped as either white or silver with a large black square box mounted on the rear and an L plate hanging down. It is believed to be either a Yamaha NX or a similar model.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "My thoughts are with Chino's family who are having to come to terms with the impact of this senseless murder."