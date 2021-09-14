BBC News

Stockwell shooting: Victim named as Chino Johnson

Published
Related Topics
image source, Met Police
image captionChino Johnson was socialising with friends when he was shot

Police have named the victim shot dead on a south London street on Sunday.

Chino Johnson, 27, was found with gunshot wounds in Ferrey Mews, Stockwell, around 21:00 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non life-changing injuries after two suspects on a moped opened fire on a group of people socialising outside, police say.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information.

Police described the moped as either white or silver with a large black square box mounted on the rear and an L plate hanging down. It is believed to be either a Yamaha NX or a similar model.

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "My thoughts are with Chino's family who are having to come to terms with the impact of this senseless murder."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.