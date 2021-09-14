Pakistan extradition: Man arrested over 2001 murder
A man has been charged with the murder of his wife in 2001 after he was extradited from Pakistan.
Zafar Iqbal, 61, was charged after landing in the UK on Tuesday with the murder of Naziat Khan in Streatham, south London, 20 years ago.
Mr Iqbal is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ms Khan's family have been informed of Mr Iqbal's arrest.
The CPS said the successful extradition of Iqbal was the result of collaborative work between itself, the Metropolitan Police, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the National Crime Agency.
