Man charged after Chelsea FC reports racist tweets
A man has been charged over allegedly racist and anti-Semitic Tweets reported to police by Chelsea Football Club.
Nathan Blagg, 21, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, is charged with seven counts of sending offensive messages by public communication network.
It is alleged he sent the messages between February 2020 and February 2021 - when he was arrested by the Met Police Central Football Unit.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 8 October.
