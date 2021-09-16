Covent Garden and St John's Wood to continue al fresco dining
- Published
Al fresco dining will become a permanent feature in central London but its future in Soho remains uncertain.
More than 80% of residents in Covent Garden and St John's Wood supported the continuation of outdoor dining, Westminster City Council said.
Soho residents, who have been hit by road closures, disruptive noise and litter, will now be consulted.
The council previously told businesses al fresco dining would end in September when roads would reopen to vehicles.
Large crowds gathered in London's Soho district ahead of the second national lockdown in November 2020.
Many central London streets were also pedestrianised when restrictions loosened in April.
'Lifeline for businesses'
Westminster City Council said it had supported nearly 900 businesses, bars and restaurants to get outdoor dining licenses to help the hospitality industry bounce back from the pandemic.
During the summer, around 60 streets benefited from either pavement widening, temporary closure of roads and parking bays to allow tables and chairs to be set-up for outdoor restaurant seating in the street.
Al fresco dining will become permanent on St John's Wood High Street, Henrietta Street, King Street, Maiden Lane and parts of Southampton Street.
Cllr Matthew Green told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Al fresco has been and continues to be a lifeline for businesses in the West End.
"This summer, we created more than 16,000 additional covers across the city - the highest number in London - helping to save countless businesses and jobs in Covent Garden and across Westminster."