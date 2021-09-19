BBC News

Double-decker bus crashes into Crouch End house

Published
image source, @HefanStill
image captionA cordon remains in place at the property in Chimes Terrace

A double-decker bus has ploughed into the front of a house in north London.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the property in Chimes Terrace, Crouch End at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The bus, which was not carrying any passengers, collided with a car before crashing into the property, Metropolitan Police said.

The force said there were no reports of any injuries and no arrests had been made. The driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.

image captionSeven people were assessed at the scene after a number 91 bus crashed into a property

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance crew and an incident response officer were sent to the scene.

"We assessed seven people at the scene, but they were discharged and not taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.