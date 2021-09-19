Man arrested after woman's body found near Greenwich park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in south-east London.
Police were called at 17:30 BST on Saturday after a body was discovered near a community centre in Kidbrooke Park Road, Kidbrooke.
Officers believe they know the identity of the woman, who was in her 20s, but are awaiting formal identification.
The arrested man, who is from Lewisham, has been taken into custody at a south London police station.
A number of crime scenes are in place and enquiries are ongoing, the Met said.
