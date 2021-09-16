Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing death: Mum hopes to raise awareness
- Published
A "broken" mother has spoken of her grief after her teenage son was stabbed to death on his way home from school.
Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, died from a single stab wound during an attack in Woolwich, south-east London, on 5 July.
A video of Tamim's final moments was shown to his mother Hawa Haragakiza, 33, who now hopes to raise awareness of knife crime.
Five males, aged between 14 and 19, have been charged with Tamim's murder.
Tamim, whom Ms Haragakiza described as a "mother's boy", was usually picked up from school, but had to walk home that day because she had an appointment.
Ms Haragakiza said: "I'm really broken, it's been so difficult to get through this.
"The family has suffered, he had two younger brothers, cousins and loving parents. No-one will ever understand the feeling of losing a child.
"He was a really good boy, so calm, witty and obsessed with showing love to me; everything he did was to make me proud.
"Other kids from his school have told me wonderful memories about him. He helped and pushed them to study and do better. I'm sure he would have gone to university and done well for himself."
'Stand in solidarity'
Ms Haragakiza has organised a vigil, to be held on 25 September, to raise awareness of knife crime in the area.
She added: "My son's death has brought a huge response from the community - so many people have been affected by this issue.
"I hope loads of people will be at the vigil to stand in solidarity. Everyone in the community has the same fears; their race or religion doesn't matter.
"I'm worried for my other children and for young people in this area. They're in danger if this problem isn't solved. I never thought this would happen to me but it has.
"This issue should be the priority for everyone at the moment. We need to help the youth in this environment."
Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, and four teenagers who cannot be named for legal reasons - a 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old - have been charged with Tamim's murder.