David Gomoh murder: Gang members jailed for NHS worker stabbing
Four gang members have received life sentences for the murder of a "charismatic and intelligent" NHS worker who died in front of his family.
David Gomoh, 24, staggered home after being stabbed while on the phone to his girlfriend in Canning Town, east London, in April 2020.
He had no links to any gangs but was randomly targeted as part of a feud.
His death was part of a "petty but fatal game of one-upmanship" played out on the streets, the Old Bailey heard.
Muhammad Jalloh, 19, from Stratford, east London, and Vagnei Colubali, 23, from Cambridge, were jailed for a minimum of 27 years.
David Ture, 19, of no fixed address, was given 26 years and Alex Melaku, 18, of Telford, 21 years.
Melaku only became an adult one day before sentencing, meaning he has been identified for the first time.
All four defendants were also sentenced to concurrent terms for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to an unidentified man who escaped.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC, the Recorder of London, said the killers had carried out a "brutal murder" which had involved a "significant degree" of planning.
Mr Gomoh, a marketing graduate, who worked in procurement for the health service, had been in the "wrong place at the wrong time", he added.
'Devastating impact'
In a victim impact statement, his mother Marian said she was "haunted" by recurring nightmares about what happened, adding: "I felt numb, paralysed by grief and pain. Why David?"
She said the "psychological and emotional torture escalated" during the trial, as she listened to details of what happened to her "beautiful son".
She said her son's murderers had "walked uninvited into our lives and destroyed David's life".
The defendants have "wrecked our family", she said, adding: "Their contempt for a human life is just beyond comprehension."
His sister Lizzie paid tribute to her "fun-loving, amazing brother", adding that his death had had a "devastating impact on us all".
She said: "It still feels so raw and so fresh."
Referring to her brother's killers, she said: "I hope they will eventually show remorse."
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith described it as a "senseless attack on a completely innocent man".
He said: "Despite the significant evidence linking them to this crime, all four refused to admit to their actions, meaning David's family and friends had to sit through a trial and relive the worst night of their lives."