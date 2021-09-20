Northern Line extension: Two new Tube stations open
Two new Tube stations have opened in the first major expansion of the London Underground this century.
The first train on the new Northern Line route departed from Battersea Power Station at 05:28 BST following a £1.1bn project.
It called at the other new station, Nine Elms, before reaching the existing station of Kennington.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said the services would play "a major role" in the capital's recovery.
This is the first major expansion of the Tube since the Jubilee line was opened in the late 1990s.
The Greater London Authority borrowed £1bn for the project, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and about £270m of contributions from developers.
At the scene
By Harry Low, BBC London
A band of train enthusiasts, TfL staff and journalists gathered before sunrise beneath the silhouette of Battersea Power Station.
When the gates opened to the public for the first time just after 05:20 BST, more than 100 people bustled down to the platform to catch the first service to Kennington.
Amid the blur of high-vis jackets and Tube map facemasks, the plethora of smartphones indicated this was a journey worth documenting.
Although the trains themselves were not new, the first stop showcased Nine Elms - a second freshly constructed Tube station - to bring the south London station tally above 30 for the first time.
Major construction on the two-mile twin railway tunnel between Kennington and Battersea began in 2015.
There will initially be a peak-time service of six trains an hour, falling to five an hour during off-peak periods.
The frequency of services will be doubled by the middle of next year.
TfL estimated that the new services would support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.
TfL commissioner Andy Byford said he was "stunned" and "couldn't be more proud".He said: "The biggest thing is seeing the delight on customers' faces. That makes this all worthwhile. It's a bit like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis."
Billions of pounds of investment have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of the new US embassy in Nine Elms.
The opening of two new stations brings the total number on the network to 272.