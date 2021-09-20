Battersea Power Station: Who wakes up before sunrise to ride the new Tube?
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
The first new Tube stations to be added to the Northern Line in 80 years have just opened. So who was on board the first train?
In the darkness before sunrise, a band of train enthusiasts, Transport for London (TfL) staff and journalists gathered beneath the silhouette of Battersea Power Station.
In the time since the coal-powered site fully closed in 1983, only a handful of Tube stations have opened, and just one in the 21st century.
The latest was Wood Lane in west London in 2008, which came in the wake of the financial crisis.
So the excitement was palpable when the gates were pulled back just after 05:20 BST and the first punters streamed in to take the escalator below ground in SW8.
Amid the blur of high-visibility jackets and Tube map facemasks, those gathered were clutching cameras and smart phones in a bid to get their snapshot of history.
Although the trains themselves were not new, the first stop showcased Nine Elms - a second freshly constructed Tube station - to bring the south London station tally above 30 for the first time.
Trains will run up to 60mph along what's become known as the Northern Line Extension.
Nathan James described the early morning gathering as "exciting". He said: "It's a weird passion for trains, I can't lie."
"It was surreal seeing so many people with the same passion for trains on one train. I'm glad I came out for this."
"I didn't expect such a big turnout, though. I'm overwhelmed, I'm quite impressed with the design."The new station will not display any advertising as it was not deemed commercially worthwhile, giving the station a clean look.
Work on the project stopped for 64 days during the first lockdown last March when the country came to a standstill. The stations were originally due to open in 2020.
Neal Dodge has worked for TfL on the project for the past three years and decided to create his own posters to mark the occasion.
He said: "This is a a day we've been waiting for for a very long time. I also have a passion for the history of the underground, so I've recreated one of our famous posters.
It is an adaption of the 1932 poster designed by Edward McKnight Kauffer for the Arnos Grove extension of the Piccadilly line.
Jeziah Toney only fully qualified as a Tube driver in June and drove the second train to depart the newly opened station. He said he couldn't believe his eyes when he came down the escalator on Monday morning.
"We had so many customers on board... and seeing everybody waving as I came in was absolutely amazing."
"For me this is really a once in a lifetime experience. I'm just so happy that I was able to be part of this," Mr Toney added.
Jonty Levine described the opening journey - two stops to Kennington - as "historic".
He said: "There are many trains but only one first. It has a significance in that respect, plus most of the people here are train enthusiasts so there's that appeal to it as well - as a sort of meet-up."