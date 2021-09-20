RHS Chelsea Flower Show returns for autumnal one-off
- Published
The Chelsea Flower Show is getting ready for the opening of a one-off autumn version.
Final preparations are being made to the displays ahead of the event opening to the public on Tuesday.
The world-famous show is normally held in May, but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) cancelled the event in 2020 and took it online as the UK endured its first coronavirus lockdown.
Holding it in the autumn means the show will have a different look, featuring blooms such as asters and dahlias, trees full of fruit and berries, grasses and seed-heads, and autumn bulbs such as nerines.
The RHS is keen to highlight that autumn is an important season for gardening - although it intends to revert to its traditional May date next year.
Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: "Whilst everyone associates spring with being the time to garden and grow plants, there is much that can be done now as well, like dividing herbaceous perennials, planting spring-flowering bulbs and collecting seeds to create colour in your garden next summer."
On Monday, members of the Royal Family, including Princess Anne, and various flower-loving celebrities are getting a first glimpse of the show a day ahead of its public opening.
The largest plot at the show will be the Queen's Green Canopy Garden, which aims to highlight the vital importance of trees and woodland. It will boast 21 trees and more than 3,500 plants.
The display forms part of efforts to promote the Queen's Green Canopy project, an initiative to encourage people to plant trees for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee next year.
Also at the show is the Guide Dogs' 90th Anniversary Garden and the Florence Nightingale Garden, which marks the bicentenary of the birth of the trailblazing nurse and celebrates the importance of the nursing profession in the 21st Century.
The Florence Nightingale Garden will be relocated to St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster in 2022 to a spot currently being used as a Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre.
Within the great pavilion of the show there is a piazza featuring fruit and vegetables such as pumpkins to mark the harvest season, and a two-metre high wall of clay beehives within pollinator-friendly planting.