Sabina Nessa: Murdered teacher's body found hours after attack
- Published
The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Met Police said.
Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed on Friday in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, at about 20:30 BST, police believe.
Her body was found the following morning. Det Supt Luke Marks said there was a "short delay" because her body was "not in the main walkway".
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
Officers had arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder but he has been released under further investigation.
Det Supt Marks has appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park and for any motorists with dashcam footage from surrounding roads to contact police.
"This did not happen in the middle of the night; people would have been in and around the park at the time," he said.
"We are horrified by the shocking murder of Sabina Nessa, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends," he added.
"We have extra officers in the area conducting high-visibility patrols, and anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime."
Ms Nessa was described by the head teacher of the school she worked at as .
Lisa Williams, of Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham, said: "She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.
"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it."