Sabina Nessa killing: Police investigating stranger attack theory
Police are investigating whether Sabina Nessa was killed by a stranger as she walked to meet a friend at a pub.
The body of the 28-year-old teacher was found by a member of the public in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south-east London, on 18 September.
Officers believe she was attacked shortly after leaving her Astell Road home at about 20:30 BST last Friday.
Speaking at a press conference, Det Ch Supt Trevor Lawry said there would be an increased police presence locally.
He said: "The streets are safe for women - people should be free to walk around free from fear and officers are here to make sure that can take place."
