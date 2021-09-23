BBC News

Sabina Nessa killing: Police investigating stranger attack theory

Published
image source, Met Police
image captionSabina Nessa was found near the One Space community centre in Kidbrooke

Police are investigating whether Sabina Nessa was killed by a stranger as she walked to meet a friend at a pub.

The body of the 28-year-old teacher was found by a member of the public in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south-east London, on 18 September.

Officers believe she was attacked shortly after leaving her Astell Road home at about 20:30 BST last Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Det Ch Supt Trevor Lawry said there would be an increased police presence locally.

He said: "The streets are safe for women - people should be free to walk around free from fear and officers are here to make sure that can take place."

More follows.

