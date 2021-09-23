Magic Circle: First female president says role 'is an honour'
- Published
A magician who has become the first ever female president of the Magic Circle says it is a "real honour" to have the role.
Megan Swan, who at the age of 28 also became the youngest person to the lead the society, told the BBC it "means so much to be able to make history".
The organisation was founded in 1905 to promote and advance magic.
Ms Swan said she hoped her appointment would lead to more women and young girls getting into magic.
The Magic Circle has some 1,500 members including Dynamo, David Copperfield, the Prince of Wales and Sooty.
However, about 5% of its membership are female with women only being allowed to join in the last 30 years.
Ms Swan told the BBC it was a "real honour" to be the president of an organisation "which I've grown up with and I absolutely love".
"To be able to make history during the process is just the icing on the cake, it's just amazing," she said.
Explaining how she got into magic, the 28-year-old, from Eltham in south-east London, said it started when she was given a magic set at the age of five, but "the turning point was joining the Young Magicians Club", when she was 10.
She said her favoured own style of magic was "environmental magic" where she uses the art to "tell people about environmental issues and more importantly what we can do to help".
Asked what she hoped to see happen during her presidency, the magician said she would "love to see more women and young girls getting into magic... in the magic community as a whole, not just the magic circle".
She added that she also wanted "to help bring our public shows back", with many magicians having to resort to carrying out virtual shows online during the pandemic.
"There's nothing compared to a live audience in my opinion, nothing like being on stage," she said.