Sabina Nessa: Man charged with teacher's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed in south-east London.
Koci Selamaj, 36, was arrested in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Sunday.
Mr Selamaj, of Terminus Road in the town, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ms Nessa, 28, was found dead a few minutes' walk from her home in Kidbrooke on Saturday 18 September.
More follows.
