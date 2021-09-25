Sgt Matiu Ratana shooting: Memorial service to be held
- Published
A special memorial service has been announced for Met police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who was shot in the chest while working at Croydon custody centre.
A minute's silence will be held at 11:00 BST on Saturday, a year since the 54-year-old was killed as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody.
Officers will gather in London at a memorial event on 29 November.
Louis De Zoysa, 23, who also suffered a gunshot wound, is due in court on 23 December charged with murder.
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick described Saturday's anniversary of Mr Ratana's death and National Police Memorial Day on Sunday as "a time of particular sadness and reflection".
She said: "Matt has very much been in our thoughts over the last year, both as we grieve for him, but also as we celebrate his life. His legacy lives on with his family and friends from the Met, rugby, and beyond.
"When Matt was killed, Covid-19 meant the Met weren't able to mark his death with a force funeral in the way that we would have wished to. I said at the time that when restrictions were no longer in place, we would hold a full memorial service that would allow us to come together in Matt's memory."