Sabina Nessa: Hunt for man caught on CCTV
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa are hunting a man seen on CCTV near the scene of her death.
The 28-year-old was discovered in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, by a member of the public on Saturday.
Police say identifying the wanted man and his whereabouts could be "vital" to the investigation.
Reclaim These Streets, set up after Sarah Everard's murder, is holding a vigil in Pegler Square - where the suspect was pictured - at 19:00 GMT.
A 38-year-old man is currently being questioned on suspicion of murdering the teacher, who was attacked shortly after leaving her home in Astell Road at about 20:30 BST last Friday.
Another man in his 40s who was held on suspicion of murder on Sunday has been released under further investigation.
Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday was inconclusive.
Ms Nessa was attacked as she walked to meet a friend at The Depot bar, a journey that police said "should have taken just over five minutes".
Her body was found the next day near a walkway in the park.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said the force was not asking women to change their behaviour when going out at night.
It comes after information sheets advising women on how to stay safe at night were handed out by a community group.
"It's really important to us that we don't ask women to change their behaviour," she said.
"Violence against women and girls is a priority for police across the UK but we're really conscious that women should be free to go about their lives without fear of abuse."
She added that violence against women had the "hallmarks of an epidemic".
"It is something that is tolerated far too much in society and we the police are determined to bring offenders to justice and to prevent these offences where we can," she said.
She asked anyone with information about Ms Nessa's death to come forward.
The family of Ms Nessa, who was originally from Sandy in Bedfordshire, previously said they had been left "devastated" by her killing.
Her cousin, Zubel Ahmed, described the 28-year-old as the "kindest, sweetest girl you could meet".
He said: "Sabina's heart was as good as gold, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her sister is going to miss her so much."
Ms Nessa was a teacher at Rushey Green primary school in Catford.
The head, Lisa Williams, called her "a brilliant teacher" adding that she was "kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils".