Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London, in what police described as a "significant development".
The body of Ms Nessa, 28, was found in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on 18 September.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex at about 03:00 BST.
The Met Police would not confirm if the suspect was a wanted man seen in CCTV footage, but it is understood police are no longer seeking him.
Scotland Yard had released the footage of a man filmed walking through Pegler Square on the night Ms Nessa was attacked on 17 September.
She had been walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar shortly after leaving her home in Astell Road.
Her body was found the next day by a member of the public near a walkway in the park.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of Ms Nessa's death was inconclusive.
Two other men were previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Nessa's murder but later released pending further investigation.
Ms Nessa's family has been informed of the latest arrest, Scotland Yard said.