Rapper Wiley issued with arrest warrant after failing to attend court
A warrant has been issued to arrest rapper Wiley after he failed to turn up for a court hearing to face charges of assault and burglary in east London.
The musician, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is accused of breaking in to a flat in Forest Gate and assaulting Ali Jacko on 28 August.
The 42-year-old was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday but failed to appear.
The district judge issued a warrant to arrest and bring Mr Cowie to court.
Monday's hearing was due to take place after he was granted an adjournment earlier this month to allow him more time to apply for legal aid and speak to his lawyers.
The rapper had been using Mr Jacko's recording studio before the pandemic.
