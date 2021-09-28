BBC News

Salcombe woodland body: Woman pleads not guilty to murder

Published
image source, Devon and Cornwall Police
image captionMee Kuen Chong had lived in Wembley for three decades

A property developer has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who went missing from London and was found dead more than 200 miles away in Devon.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday over the death of Mee Kuen Chong, who lived in Wembley.

The 67-year-old's body was found in woodland in Salcombe on 27 June after she was reported missing on 11 June.

A four-week trial has been set for 26 September 2022.

image captionMee Kuen Chong's body was discovered in the popular resort of Salcombe

The 67-year-old, also known as Deborah and originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley, north-west London, for more than 30 years.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained by Devon and Cornwall Police. However, further inquiries led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.