Sarah Everard murder: Met launches review to rebuild public trust
- Published
An independent review is set to be carried out into the Met Police's standards and culture after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who has rejected calls to resign, said it will be led by a high profile person.
The force has faced questions ever since Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer, killed the 33-year-old.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a "massive job" to do in restoring women's confidence in the police.
Last week, Couzens, 48, was jailed for a full-life term for the brutal attack.
He abducted the marketing executive in March as she walked home from a friend's house under the guise of an arrest, before raping and killing her. He later burned her body.
Speaking to the BBC, Dame Cressida said Ms Everard's murder had made "everyone in the Met furious and we depend on public trust".
"In this country policing is done by consent and undoubtedly the killing of Sarah and other events has damaged public trust," she said, adding she was determined to rebuild it.
Dame Cressida said the review would specifically look into its internal culture and its professional standards such as systems, processes, leadership and training.
She also called for a review of national review of police vetting standards.
It comes as Labour raised about concerns about checks on parliamentary police in a letter to security officials.
An ongoing Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) review of how Couzens became a Met officer has found that vetting procedures missed that two of his previous cars had been linked to allegations of indecent exposure.
Couzens was known as "the rapist" by former colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because he made female colleagues feel so uncomfortable, and had been accused of indecent exposure in 2015 and in the days before the murder.
When asked if she offered to resign, Dame Cressida said: "People will be entitled to their opinion. I've got a job to do, I'm getting on with it. My job now is to lead the Met."
Earlier, the prime minister rejected calls for an immediate public inquiry from the chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Yvette Cooper, who said there should be one into the vetting process used by the Met Police when recruiting officers.
Mr Johnson said the investigations by the Met and police watchdog should be allowed to proceed.
He added although the government was investing in CCTV and street lighting, the culture of policing had to change and that more women should be recruited as police officers.
"I want to be clear, I believe people should be confident in the police.
"I believe police officers, men and women up and down the country, will be absolutely sickened by what has happened, and they will be doing everything they can, and I know they do everything they can to help and reassure the public. So, it is vital that the public trust the police."