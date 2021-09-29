Sarah Everard murder: 'Our lives will never be the same again'
- Published
The mother of Sarah Everard has told a court she is "tormented" at the thought of what her daughter endured.
The 33-year-old was abducted by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens as he pretended to arrest her for breaching Covid guidelines.
He drove for several hours before raping and strangling her, and setting fire to her body.
Ms Everard's mother Susan told the Old Bailey she had kept her daughter's dressing gown as it smelled like her.
'I yearn for her'
The sentencing hearing, which has been adjourned until Thursday, earlier heard how Couzens used his police warrant card to trick Ms Everard into being handcuffed and getting in his hire car.
Mrs Everard said: "She spent the last hours on this Earth with the very worst of humanity.
"Sarah died in horrendous circumstances. I go through the sequence of events. I wonder when she realised she was in mortal danger.
"Burning her body was the final insult. It meant we could never again see her sweet face and never say goodbye.
"Our lives will never be the same. We should be a family of five, but now we are four. Her death leaves a yawning chasm in our lives that cannot be filled.
"I yearn for her. I remember all the lovely things about her: she was caring, she was funny. She was clever, but she was good at practical things too. She was a beautiful dancer. She was a wonderful daughter."
Ms Everard's father Jeremy asked for a photograph of his daughter to be shown to the courtroom as he read his impact statement.
He first, though, told Couzens to look at him, saying: "No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us."
Prof Everard told the killer "there can be no redemption" for what he had done.
"All my family want is Sarah back with us. We loved being a part of Sarah's world and expected her to have a full and happy life.
"The closest we can get to her now is to visit her grave every day."
Couzens' two-day sentencing hearing has been told that Ms Everard's ordeal could be summarised as "deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire".
He had worked on Covid patrols in January, the court heard, and so would have known the appropriate formal terms regarding potential breaches.
Mrs Everard said: "In the evenings, at the time she was abducted, I let out a silent scream: 'Don't get in the car, Sarah. Don't believe him. Run.'"
'Sick, disgusting perversions'
A week after she disappeared, Ms Everard's body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford, Kent, just metres from land owned by Couzens.
Her body and clothes had been put inside a refrigerator and set alight before being moved in builders' bags.
The court heard that a couple of days after burning Ms Everard's body, Couzens took his wife and two children on a family trip to the woods.
Addressing Couzens, Ms Everard's sister Katie told the Old Bailey: "You treated Sarah as if she was nothing. Placed more emphasis on satisfying your sick, disgusting perversions than on life. Her life.
"You disposed of my sister's body like it was rubbish. Fly-tipped her like she meant nothing.
"She meant everything."
Couzens, who could be given a whole-life term, has admitted kidnap, murder and rape.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.