Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens handed whole-life sentence
A Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
Wayne Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham on 3 March.
Ahead of sentencing Couzens, the judge said the case was "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal".
"You've betrayed your family and there's no evidence of genuine contrition," he told Couzens.
Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as "grotesque".
He said the seriousness of the case was so "exceptionally high" that it warranted a whole-life order.
"The misuse of a police officer's role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause," he told the Old Bailey.
He paid tribute to the dignity of Ms Everard's family, whose statements in court he said revealed the human impact of Couzens' "warped, selfish and brutal offending which was both sexual and homicidal".
The judge added that Couzens had eroded public confidence in the police in England and Wales.
As Wayne Couzens was told he would spend the rest of his life in prison, he kept his head down as he has throughout his time in the dock. He was shaking as he was sentenced.
The Everard family looked on. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was in court to hear the sentence. Her officer a convicted murder and rapist.
Mr Justice Fulford told Couzens his offences were "warped, selfish and brutal". The judge said Sarah "was simply walking home".
Couzens will die in prison. After he was sentenced, police officers who investigated the murder hugged the Everard family. But as her parents and sister said yesterday - all they want is Sarah back and no punishment will ever compare to the pain and torture Couzens inflicted on them.