Sarah Everard: Police missed Wayne Couzens indecent exposure link
- Published
Police missed that Wayne Couzens' car linked him to an allegation of indecent exposure, a Met review into how he became an officer in London has found.
Information that may have identified him as a potential sex offender was received by the force 72 hours before he killed Sarah Everard.
The two unrelated reports, and how officers dealt with them, are being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
Couzens will spend his life in prison.
In 2015, Kent Police received a report of an alleged indecent exposure.
Couzens was not named as the suspect, but the vehicle involved was identified. That information would have been enough to establish that Couzens was the owner.
Speaking to reporters at Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Kent Police had investigated the report and took no further action.
He explained: "One of a number of checks that forms part of the vetting process may not have been undertaken correctly when he joined the Met.
"This check related to a vehicle that was registered to Couzens that was linked to an allegation of indecent exposure that was reported to Kent Police in 2015."
The assistant commissioner said that the review into the vetting of Couzens concluded that even if that information had been known, it would not have changed the outcome.
However the reasons for this remain unclear.