Croydon house party shooting: Man, 35, found dead
A 35-year-old man has been shot dead at a house party in Croydon in the early hours of Saturday.
Police found the man suffering gunshot wounds at a property in Birdhurst Road shortly after 05:00 BST.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite receiving treatment. Police have launched a murder inquiry but no arrests have so far been made.
Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing for anyone who was at the house party to report to the police.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party.
"Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there."
