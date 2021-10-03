BBC News

London Marathon 2021: More than 80,000 taking part

Published
Related Topics
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The men's elite race is currently under way in London

Runners are pounding the streets in the 40th London Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race returned to the capital's streets for the first full-scale staging of the race in more than two years, following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 40,000 are due to run the London route with a similar number running "virtually" via a tracking app.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive victory in the women's elite race.

The Kenyan recorded emphatic victories in both the 2019 and 2020 races.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, David Weir is competing in his 21st consecutive wheelchair race

Eight-time winner David Weir is competing in the wheelchair race for the 21st consecutive year.

Cloudy skies with a few sunny spells are expected for much of the day with a high temperatures of about 16C (61F). Small chance of a shower later in the afternoon.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.