Insulate Britain blocks Blackwall Tunnel
- Published
Climate change group Insulate Britain has blocked the entrance to the Blackwall Tunnel in south-east London.
Their latest sit-down protest has brought traffic to a standstill at one of London's busiest river crossings.
About 50 activists have also blocked the Hanger Lane gyratory and Arnos Grove, the group says.
Ministers plan to enact tougher powers to tackle their direct action which has seen blockages to key arteries around London, including on the M25 and M4.
Last month, the government won a High Court injunction, warning climate change protesters that they could be jailed if they continue their campaign of blocking the M25.
Hundreds of protesters have been arrested since the group's demonstrations started last month.
The Blackwall Tunnel northbound remains blocked while one lane is open southbound.
A reference by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to "Insulate Britain or whatever they are calling themselves these days" was met with boos at a fringe Maritime UK drinks reception at the Conservative Party conference on Sunday evening.