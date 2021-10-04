Met officer 'caused death' of moped rider during chase
- Published
A Met Police officer caused the death of a moped driver by pursuing him in a high-speed chase through north London, a court has heard.
PC Paul Summerson, 44, pursued Lewis Johnson who was on a moped, and his pillion passenger Louis Kyriacou, both 18, through Stoke Newington in 2016.
Kingston Crown Court heard Mr Johnson died from injuries sustained when he swerved to avoid a van and hit a pole.
Mr Summerson denies causing death by dangerous driving.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford QC told jurors Mr Summerson drove "dangerously" and "far below the standard that was to be expected" during the chase.
The court heard police believed Mr Johnson and Mr Kyriacou were involved in a "smash and grab" theft in the area.
Mr Summerson, whose BMW had its flashing lights and a siren on during the chase, pursued the moped through traffic, weaving in and out of cars. At one point he drove on the wrong side of the road, the court heard.
"It is obvious to a careful and competent driver that driving in the way that he did was dangerous," Mr Sandiford told the court.
The chase on 9 February 2016 moved from Stoke Newington through Stamford Hill and on to Clapton Common Road.
There, a van moved out of the way of the police car and directly into the path of Mr Johnson, causing him to spin into a pole on the side of the road, the court heard.
Following the crash, Mr Summerson ran to the aid of the moped passengers. Paramedics attended, but Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The prosecutor told the jury Mr Summerson's role as a police officer was not an excuse for how he drove that day.
"There is no special rule or defence for the driving of a police officer," he said.
Mr Summerson also denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving.