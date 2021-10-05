BBC News

Murder charge over missing 70-year-old Highgate woman

Published
Image source, Girolami family
Image caption, Norma Girolami was reported missing on 20 September

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman from Highgate have charged a man with murder and theft.

Norma Girolami has not been seen since mid-August and police have been unable to find her.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Sparsholt Road in Islington is due at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

A woman who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on police bail.

