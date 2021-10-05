Murder charge over missing 70-year-old Highgate woman
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman from Highgate have charged a man with murder and theft.
Norma Girolami has not been seen since mid-August and police have been unable to find her.
Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Sparsholt Road in Islington is due at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
A woman who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on police bail.
