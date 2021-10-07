Two London buses kitted out to help the homeless
Two London buses have been renovated to provide personal and medical care, education, and financial services to homeless people.
Dentists, barbers, GPs and therapists will be available, as well as practical advice on how to open a bank account and support in getting a job.
The Driving for Change buses, supported by not-for-profit coffee company Change Please, will be in action across the capital from November.
World Homeless Day is on 10 October.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan officially opened the buses, which have been funded by HSBC UK, Colgate and Mastercard, earlier on Thursday.
The number of rough sleepers has risen over the past 18 months, homeless charities say.
The project is secured for a minimum of two years, with the hope of expanding across the country, and eventually the world.
The founder of Change Please, Cemal Ezel, said he was "thrilled" to be able to reach Londoners in need.