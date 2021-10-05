Westminster Tube station evacuated due to billowing smoke
Westminster underground station station has reopened after passengers were evacuated due to a large amount of smoke coming from an electrical room.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly after 11.30 BST on Tuesday and found about 100 passengers had already left the station.
LFB deployed six fire engines and 40 firefighters to the scene.
A good service is reported on the Jubilee, District and Circle lines, which run trains through the station.
Eye-witnesses reported several hoses being extended into the station, with police vans also in attendance.
Transport for London said the smoke came from an equipment room.
