HS2 underground protest: Charges against activists dropped
- Published
Activists who staged an underground protest over HS2 works in London have had all charges against them dropped.
HS2 Rebellion, who dug tunnels at Euston Square Gardens in January in a protest against the new railway line, have no case to answer, Highbury Magistrates' Court found.
The group lived underground to thwart eviction from a protest camp.
The judge said there was no evidence to support the charges of obstructing the legal activity of HS2 construction.
Daniel Hooper, 48, also known as "Swampy", Dr Larch Maxey, 49, Isla Sandford, 18, Lachlan Sandford, 20, Juliett Stevenson-Clarke, 22 and Scott Green had all been on trial for offences linked to tunnels and treehouses which they had created earlier this year.
In September 2020, the group set up a tree protection camp in the gardens to protest against the £106bn HS2 scheme.
The campaigners claimed that the small green space near Euston station would be built over with a temporary taxi rank, before being sold to developers, as part of plans for the high-speed railway.
A government spokesman said HS2 construction work would continue and the line would form a vital part of the UK's future infrastructure.