Antonino Coppola: Brother desperate for news over missing man
The brother of an Italian national who went missing from London says his family is "desperate" for news.
Antonino Coppola, 23, was last seen on 16 September, leaving Bow Road Station in the direction of Mornington Grove.
He left his luggage with a friend before leaving the station as he had felt unwell, police said.
Mr Coppola's brother Nico says his family is distraught and have so many questions about the "surreal" situation.
"My brother was really close to my parents. They were in contact everyday," he said.
"They had spoken to him just the day before and he was fine."
Mr Coppola, who had been living in London for the past two years, is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and orange Nike trainers.
He is known to have links to parts of south-west London.
Det Insp Sian Hutchings, said: "Antonino's disappearance is completely out of character and his family and friends are desperate to hear from him.
"Over the last three weeks we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate Antonino, including reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage and speaking to those who knew him in London.
"I would appeal directly to Antonino to get in contact so we can let them know you are safe and well."
Addressing his brother, Nico added: "Whatever it is it's not a problem. We can fix it. Just come back or show up or send a message.
"You know this situation would be killing our parents. We can resolve any problems."