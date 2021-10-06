Met officer 'tried to protect' moped rider who died after police chase
- Published
A police officer accused of causing a fatal moped crash during a high-speed pursuit has told a court he followed the vehicle to protect it.
PC Paul Summerson, 44, pursued Lewis Johnson who was on a moped, and his pillion passenger Louis Kyriacou, both 18, through Stoke Newington in 2016.
Kingston Crown Court heard Mr Johnson died from injuries sustained when he swerved to avoid a van and hit a pole.
PC Summerson denies causing death by dangerous driving.
Jurors saw CCTV footage showing the moped drive away from the police car, despite its use of flashing lights and a siren.
During the chase both vehicles weaved in and out of traffic, with the police BMW briefly on the wrong side of the road while the moped mounted a footpath.
Reaching speeds of more than 50mph, the BMW followed the moped from Stoke Newington through Stamford Hill and on to Clapton Common Road.
PC Summerson said: "I positioned myself near the moped to protect it and members of the public with my presence, and my siren and lights, because members of the public will see me and not expect a moped to be coming through."
The manoeuvre was described as forming a "protective bubble" around the vehicle.
However, the prosecution's case is that PC Summerson's flashing lights and siren caused a van on Clapton Common Road to move out of the way of the police car.
It then collided with the moped in the process and sending it into a traffic light pole.
The court heard the impact with the pole killed Mr Johnson and seriously injured his passenger.
PC Summerson also said he was aware of the presence of pedestrians during the pursuit, but was not aware of any being "inconvenienced" by his presence.
He said his driving during the incident was "safe and considerate".
Alisdair Williamson QC, defending, asked Summerson how he felt about the events of that day.
He replied: "Absolutely devastated."
The trial continues.