Murderer who killed wife in petrol fire is jailed
A "controlling and jealous" man who used petrol to set fire to his estranged wife in her home has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years.
Damion Simmons doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol in Harlesden, north-west London, early on 16 April 2020. She died later that morning.
Simmons, 45, sent a voice note to his victim the night before, saying "I hope you suffer and die," his trial heard.
He also posted sexual photographs of her on social media that evening.
As well as his mandatory life sentence for murder, Simmons was given a concurrent sentence of 20 years for arson with intent to endanger life.
Giving evidence during his murder trial at the Old Bailey, Simmons admitted being a "controlling and jealous" husband who had harassed his wife.
However, he maintained he had not meant for her to die.
On the night of the murder police attended the house after Ms Keane-Simmons reported that Simmons had posted a naked image of her on Instagram. Officers left at about 01:30 BST, 40 minutes before the fire was started.
Simmons had been hiding in the front garden waiting for the police to leave. He then poured petrol through the letterbox before breaking the front room window and climbing in.
Within 30 seconds, he had started a fire. An expert told the jury that Ms Keane-Simmons' injuries were consistent with petrol being poured over her and ignited.
Ms Keane-Simmons suffered burns to 60% of her body and from the effects smoke inhalation. She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead that same morning.
Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS, said: "Damion Simmons carried out a jealous campaign of torment and abuse against his wife which culminated in him murdering her in the most horrific of ways - simply because he could not accept that their relationship was over.
"Simmons claimed that he went to his wife's home to kill himself so she would have to watch - and that he meant her no harm at all. The jury were able to see through this lie.
"Simmons' violent actions have resulted in a devastating loss of life. While nothing can bring Denise back, I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice to her family and friends. Our thoughts remain very much with them at this time."