Donnell Rhule: Cousins found guilty of West Dulwich murder
Two cousins have been found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death in south London.
Sean Robinson, 27, and Kieran Robinson, 22, were both convicted of murdering Donnell Rhule, 18, on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich, last July.
The pair had denied the charges but the Old Bailey heard they chased the victim "down alleyways and across streets".
A third man, Eren Inniss, 27, from Bromley, south-east London, was acquitted by the jury.
The court heard that "bad trouble started quickly" after the Robinson cousins had arrived on the estate on 8 July 2020.
Sean Robinson was in a silver Mercedes car while Kieran Robinson was driving a moped, the court heard.
Donnell Rhule and his friends had approached the vehicles because they were suspicious of the way they were being driven, prosecutor Timothy Cray QC said.
Kieran Robinson then got off his moped and produced a large knife. At the same time his cousin Sean Robinson had shouted: "Ying him, ying him."
Mr Cray said these words meant "stab to kill" and that there should be "no half measures, no holding back".
Donnell Rhule was then stabbed three times and chased down an alleyway by the two cousins.
'Not self-defence'
Mr Cray said Kieran Robinson was heard shouting "we're going to M you", with "M in this context meaning murder".
The pair had then jumped on to the moped and drove off, he said.
Sean Robinson denied any involvement in the violence or possessing a knife, while Kieran Robinson told the jury he was acting in self-defence.
Mr Cray said the attack "was not self-defence" as "you don't chase people down alleyways and across streets if you are trying to defend yourself".
Det Sgt Iain Law said: "Today justice has been served for Donnell Rhule and his family. He was a young man who had the rest of his life ahead of him."
The two Robinson cousins, both from south-east London, will be sentenced on 20 October.