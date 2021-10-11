London memorial plan for Covid transport workers released
The design for a memorial to honour London transport workers who died from Covid-19 has been released.
Comprising of a plaque and benches for reflection, it aims to honour the 98 public transport workers who died.
Located on the plaza in Braham Street, Aldgate, it will also honour taxi and private hire drivers.
Transport for London and the mayor's office said it was an acknowledgement to those who played a critical part in London's fight against the pandemic.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, paid tribute to the workers, saying "each and every one of them will always be in my thoughts."
"As the son of a bus driver, this is deeply personal to me and I can't help but think how it could have been my dad or his colleagues or friends."
He added: "I hope that the new permanent memorial in the middle of our city will be a place where those that have lost loved ones will find solace, and be a reminder of the heroic key workers who have made it possible for us to come through the pandemic by keeping our city moving."
Last week Transport Commissioner Andy Byford wrote to the families of those who worked on Transport for London (TfL) services and had died of coronavirus to offer his personal condolences and to share the plans for the memorial.
TfL aims to submit a planning application to Tower Hamlets Council for the memorial by early 2022 and for it to be in placed by next summer.
Speaking on the memorial design announcement, Mr Byford paid tribute to their loved ones, saying: "Their tragic loss is devastating for us all, we owe them our gratitude and this memorial will ensure that we never forget them."
He also thanked all frontline staff on bus, Tube and rail services as well as private hire and Taxi drivers, maintenance teams and cleaners.