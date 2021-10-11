BBC News

Primrose Hill stabbing: Man arrested over woman's suspected murder

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way near Primrose Hill

A woman has been killed in a knife attack at a flat in north London.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found with stab injuries at a property Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday. Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be organised in the coming days, police said.

The Met had issued an appeal to help to locate a 40-year-old man.

The force said it had arrested Jason Bell, 40, on suspicion of murder.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.