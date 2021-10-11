Primrose Hill stabbing: Man arrested over woman's suspected murder
A woman has been killed in a knife attack at a flat in north London.
The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found with stab injuries at a property Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday. Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be organised in the coming days, police said.
The Met had issued an appeal to help to locate a 40-year-old man.
The force said it had arrested Jason Bell, 40, on suspicion of murder.
